Horoscopes by Eugenia Last

Monday, September 24

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Spencer Treat Clark, 25; Erin Chambers, 33; Nia Vardalos, 50; Kevin Sorbo, 54.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: A levelheaded approach to personal matters will also help your productivity at work. Don't let anyone burden you with responsibilities that don't belong to you. Don't lose sight of your goals, but remember to take time out to indulge in activities that inspire and encourage you. Keep an open mind. Your numbers are 6, 10, 27, 31, 36, 45, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't get into a scuffle over money or contracts. Either the deal you are doing suits your needs, or it doesn't. Keep things amiable so that you can readdress what you want to accomplish when you are likely to get a better reception.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to the job you are asked to do and move on. Letting emotions affect the way you perform will hurt your reputation. Put pressure on anyone who is not contributing equally. Accept change positively and you will avoid criticism.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your skills to work. Demonstrate and articulate what you have to offer. Networking and reconnecting with people you have worked with will pay off. Ask and favors will be granted. Love is highlighted.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Experiment with ideas and you will come up with a tangible way to best use your skills. Traveling or getting involved in activities foreign to you will help you elaborate and execute an idea you want to get off the ground.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Fix whatever isn't working for you. Anger won't solve anything, but doing what works best for you will. Don't waste time when change is what's required. Speak up and announce what you are doing and proceed with confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Impulse is the enemy. Take a backseat and let others take chances. Focus on you and being the best you can be. Meditation or putting more time and energy into your past, present and future will lead to greater mindfulness and inner success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose your words wisely. Opposition at home can be expected. Concentrate on work, money and saving. Use diplomacy and charm in order to reach an agreement. A change of heart can be expected if someone disappoints you. Compromise will lead to victory.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Try something new. A break from your routine will help you see projects or people differently. An emotional situation will be difficult to rectify due to limitations set by someone else. Travel down the path that leads to your success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Go on an adventure. Romance is highlighted. Plan a little excitement, travel and playtime and you will enhance a relationship that brings about positive changes. Take care of professional problems swiftly so you can move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avoid anyone trying to instigate something you don't want any part of. Avoid rumors or taking part in a situation that will hurt someone's reputation. Taking the high road will lead to your advancement. Keep travel and communication to a minimum.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Abide by the rules when it comes to financial, legal or medical decisions. Dealing with institutions will be difficult if you show anger. Put your energy into love, home and family as well as accumulating what you need to improve your lifestyle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Alter your home to better suit your needs. Having a workspace that will inspire you to be more productive will bring positive results. A skill you have can be used more diversely. One of your friends or a pet may need your help.

Birthday Baby: You are direct, persuasive, observant and honor your beliefs.