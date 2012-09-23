MACK, Maureen A. (Shannon)

September 20, 2012, beloved wife of the late St. Francis J. Mack Sr.; mother of Suzanne (Thomas) Ryan, Timothy

(Patricia) Mack, Mary (late Glenn) Najuch and the late Francis J. Mack Jr.; proud grandmother of nine and one great-grandson; predeceased by five siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in her memory to Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at mertzfh.com