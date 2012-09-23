Amateur boxing tournament coming to downtown

New York State Golden Gloves President Don Patterson will hold a Friday Night Fights Invitational amateur boxing tournament that will run on the last Friday of each month until November.

The first night of tournament action is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at LUX Night Club, 75 W. Chippewa St.

Ten boxing clubs from Buffalo, Rochester, Canada and Erie, Pa., are expected to participate with the team compiling the most wins earning the winner's trophy. Buffalo-area boxers expected to participate include Golden Gloves Champions Erik Rogers, Drew Graziadei and Akhmad and Elchin Aliyev.

"We want to keep our kids more active," said Patterson of why he's holding the tournament. "If you look at the Olympics, the kids aren't as experienced as they should be. If you look at our area ... we used to have Olympic-caliber fightrer. To do that, we need kids to have more experience so we need to get them more bouts. We need guys to keep developing."

The event, which is being sponsored by Carubba Collision and Try-It Distributors, will feature approximately 15 fights this Friday. Advance tickets cost $20 for general admission and $30 ringside. The prices for both sections increase by $5 if purchased the day of the event at the door. VIP seating is also available by calling Patterson at 400-9697. The tournament continues Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 30.

"To have it in a place like LUX, the heart of the downtown district, the kids will be excited to fight there," Patterson said.