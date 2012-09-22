A letter to the editor Thursday incorrectly stated the position of Lancaster Supervisor Dino Fudoli on a proposed national veterans cemetery. Fudoli initially opposed the industrial park location but did not rescind the town's application.

***

Defense lawyer Ann Nichols spoke on behalf of her client, Gordon Jackson, when Jackson was sentenced for second-degree murder this week. An article in Thursday's Buffalo News incorrectly said defense lawyer E. Earl Key spoke on behalf of Jackson.