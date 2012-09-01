DANIELS, Richard D.

DANIELS - Richard D. August 29, 2012, beloved husband of Joan Daniels; devoted father of Jolee (Donald) Kooperman, Dr. Dayna B. Daniels, Larry (late Diane) Levy, Jill Stolt, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Levy and the late Jon Daniels; loving grandfather of Adam (Karen) Kooperman, Jill (Judd) Spector, Alyssa Daniels, Cortney (Lance) Zaremba, Paige (Bobby) Koretchian, Brian (Ruth), Andrew (Karen) and David Levy; great-grandfather of Kaley, Kobe, Jack Kooperman, Ryder and Cooper Spector; brother of Elizabeth (Samuel) Wilkes. The family will be receiving friends at the Milos Restauant, 5877 Main St., Williamsville, Sunday from 1-3 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make donations to Temple Beth Zion or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com