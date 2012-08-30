Buskerfest Niagara

It’s billed as “A fabulous festival of fearless feats!,” with a host of performers there to impress and amaze. Fire eaters, jugglers, singers, magicians and artists will be on Queen Street, Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday through Sunday for the Niagara Falls Buskerfest. There will be five pitches (that’s a busker stage), along with a Children’s Pitch at City Hall.

The festival opens at 4 p.m. Friday, with shows running until 9:30 p.m. Events recommence Saturday at 11 a.m. with the children’s show on the main stage, workshops all day and an adult cabaret from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. Sunday starts the same way, ending with a family show from 8 to 9 p.m.

The website lists the following acts are part of the entertainment, which is free, but a hat will be passed: Dream State Circus (UK); Funny Bones (UK and Japan); Jack Wise (Ireland); Bendy Em (Australia); Monsters of Schlock (Niagara Falls); Alex Kazam (St. Catharines); Chalkmaster Dave (Montreal); The Checkerboard Guy (Vancouver); Ernest the Magnifico; The Fire Guy; Silver Elvis (Grimsby/TO); Kobbler Jay (Beamsville); Rueben Dot (Germany); Lisa Lottie (Netherlands); and returning Rob Roy Collins and the Street Olympics (UK). For more about the event, www.lyndesfarnetheatreprojects.com.





It ’snot over yet!

“Grossology” is in its final days at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Kids who want one more chance to crawl up a nose and other gross body parts can still do so from now through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. Get there at 11:30 a.m. Saturday or Sunday and also take part in the Wonders of Science Storytime.

But all is not lost if you miss it. On Sept. 8, the museum celebrates its Bubblefest, with Bubblemania performances in the museum at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Bubbles small enough to scrub with and big enough to stand in are all part of the fun, accompanied by musical performances, in a tent in Martin Luther King Park. The fest comes with museum admission; Bubblemania shows are $1 for members, $3 for nonmembers.

