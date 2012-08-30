Michael J. Aronica, science teacher, coach

April 8, 1939 – Aug. 8, 2012

Michael J. Aronica, who taught science and coached several sports in the Sweet Home School District, died Wednesday in his Clarence home. He was 73.

The Buffalo native attended Seneca Vocational High School.

After graduation, he worked as a truck driver while attending college part time at the University of Buffalo, eventually earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

He taught 26 years in the Sweet Home district – at both the junior and senior high school, where he also coached softball, indoor track and cross country.

In 1994, he was named high school cross country coach of the year by WKBW-TV.

Mr. Aronica was involved in teaching young athletes going back at least 50 years, having coached Catholic Youth Organization softball, as well as Connie Mack Little League softball and baseball, and serving on the group’s board of directors.

Mr. Aronica was an avid cyclist for decades. He was a participant in the 1987 Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, a seven-day bicycle ride.

He also participated in the Ride for Roswell several times and American Lung Association cycling events and was president of the “Mike Aronica Bike Club,” a group of friends who got together regularly to ride bikes.

An active member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Eggertsville, Mr. Aronica was a lector and part of the parish council and Holy Name Society. He was named St. Benedict Teacher of the Year for his religious education teaching in the early 1980s.

Mr. Aronica also enjoyed making wine in his basement and loved traveling with his family. He visited 49 states, most of the Canadian provinces, Europe, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Trudi; a son, Dr. Michael; two daughters Dr. Lynn-Marie and Jo-Anne Yermak; two sisters, Theresa Burgio and Marianne DiMarco; and a brother, James.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Road at Main Street, Eggertsville.