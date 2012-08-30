‘Dark Knight’ falls to ‘Bourne’ at box office
‘Dark Knight’ falls to ‘Bourne’ at box office
Jeremy Renner’s action tale “The Bourne Legacy” took over as the No. 1 movie with a $40.3 million debut, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis’ political comedy “The Campaign” opened at No. 2 with $27.4 million.
The new movies pushed “The Dark Knight Rises” down to third place with $19.5 million, raising the superhero blockbuster’s three-week domestic total to $390.1 million.
The weekend’s other new wide release, Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones’ marital comic drama “Hope Springs,” opened at No. 4 with $15.6 million.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Hollywood.com. Where available, latest international numbers are also included.
1. “The Bourne Legacy,” $40.3 million ($7.8 million international).
2. “The Campaign,” $27.4 million.
3. “The Dark Knight Rises,” $19.5 million.
4. “Hope Springs,” $15.6 million.
5. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,” $8.2 million ($1 million international).
6. “Total Recall,” $8.1 million ($18.7 million international).
7. “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” $6.8 million ($16.2 million international).
8. “Ted,” $3.3 million ($20.3 million international).
9. “Step Up: Revolution,” $2.9 million.
10. “The Amazing Spider-Man,” $2.2 million ($3 million international).
Apple crops survive weather
Growers in parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire and northern New York have been monitoring their trees to see what the impact was from an early warm-up followed by the frost in late April.
Terry Bradshaw, president of Vermont Tree Fruit Growers Association, says that “by all textbooks we shouldn’t have any apples in the state.” A warm spell followed by cold snaps had decimated crops in big apple states like Michigan.
But Bradshaw says growers in northern New England are pleasantly surprised.
Fishermen reach deal
Brun says the deal will bring the price up to Canadian $3 per pound for processed lobster and $3.50 per pound for live market lobster.
GM recalls police cars
The recall affects police cars from the 2008 through 2012 model years. The lower control arm in the suspension can fracture, causing sudden changes in handling that could make the driver lose control, GM said in documents posted Saturday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
Impalas sold to the public have some different suspension parts and are not affected by the recall, spokesman Alan Adler said. “We tested for durability on the civilian Impala, and we believe there are no issues,” he said.
Share this article