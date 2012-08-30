‘Dark Knight’ falls to ‘Bourne’ at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “The Dark Knight Rises” has finally fallen out of first place at the weekend box office.

Jeremy Renner’s action tale “The Bourne Legacy” took over as the No. 1 movie with a $40.3 million debut, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis’ political comedy “The Campaign” opened at No. 2 with $27.4 million.

The new movies pushed “The Dark Knight Rises” down to third place with $19.5 million, raising the superhero blockbuster’s three-week domestic total to $390.1 million.

The weekend’s other new wide release, Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones’ marital comic drama “Hope Springs,” opened at No. 4 with $15.6 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Hollywood.com. Where available, latest international numbers are also included.

1. “The Bourne Legacy,” $40.3 million ($7.8 million international).

2. “The Campaign,” $27.4 million.

3. “The Dark Knight Rises,” $19.5 million.

4. “Hope Springs,” $15.6 million.

5. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,” $8.2 million ($1 million international).

6. “Total Recall,” $8.1 million ($18.7 million international).

7. “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” $6.8 million ($16.2 million international).

8. “Ted,” $3.3 million ($20.3 million international).

9. “Step Up: Revolution,” $2.9 million.

10. “The Amazing Spider-Man,” $2.2 million ($3 million international).



Apple crops survive weather

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Apple orchards in parts of northern New England caught a break this spring when a frost hit but many orchards’ flower buds had not opened enough to get wiped out.

Growers in parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire and northern New York have been monitoring their trees to see what the impact was from an early warm-up followed by the frost in late April.

Terry Bradshaw, president of Vermont Tree Fruit Growers Association, says that “by all textbooks we shouldn’t have any apples in the state.” A warm spell followed by cold snaps had decimated crops in big apple states like Michigan.

But Bradshaw says growers in northern New England are pleasantly surprised.



Fishermen reach deal

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (AP) – The union representing lobster fishermen in New Brunswick says it has reached an agreement with the government of the Canadian province and fish processing plants. Christian Brun of the The Maritime Fishermen’s Union said Saturday that a tentative deal was reached Friday night and approved by most of the fishermen early Saturday morning.

Brun says the deal will bring the price up to Canadian $3 per pound for processed lobster and $3.50 per pound for live market lobster.



GM recalls police cars