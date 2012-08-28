Joseph Brendle, of Williamsville, a retired businessman, accountant and tax preparer, died Friday in Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 87.

Born in Sykesville, Pa., he served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in Australia and Admiralty Island in the Pacific Theater. He attained the rank of Ship Fitter Second Class.

Mr. Brendle studied accounting at Dubois Business College in Oil City, Pa. He worked as an accountant for Sylvania Electronics from 1950 to 1969, then started his own business as an accountant and income tax preparer.

He was a founding member of the Cosmos Investment Club and a long-standing member of the National Association of Accountants.

His first wife, the former Betty McKinley, died in 1972.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, the former Mary Jane Redden; four daughters, Kathy McGavern, Joanne Keane, Cheryl and Joyce; two stepsons, Kevin and John McGill; a stepdaughter, Sister Christa; two brothers, Robert and Bernard; and a sister, Shirley LaBance.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Tonawanda United Methodist Church, 221 Morgan St., City of Tonawanda.

