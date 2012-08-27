OVERBECK, Mary F. (Manley)

August 25, 2012, beloved wife of the late Arthur C. "Buddy" Overbeck; dearest mother of Daniel H. (Julie) Overbeck, Timothy C. Overbeck, Michael F. Overbeck and Peggy (David) Kelley-Albers; cherished grandmother of Jennifer L. Overbeck, Steven T. Overbeck, Lori M. Overbeck, Amy (Jordan) Freedman, Jeffrey M. and Jamie L. Overbeck, Britta and Ian Kelley; great-grandmother of Ella Rose Overbeck and Ella Freedman; dear sister of the late Eileen Lynch, Margaret Caudill, Richard Manley, Lois Kedron and John Manley; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 2-5 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM from St. Christopher Church. If so desired, donations may be made to The American Heart Association or to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com