BOWMAN, Ruby Mae (McAdams)

Entered into rest August 22, 2012, beloved wife of the late Rev. Morris L. Bowman, Sr.; loving mother of Robert D. Bowman, Bishop James H. (Kathryn) Bowman, Sr., Sharon Bowman, Mark J. Bowman and the late Morris L. Bowman, Jr.; sister of Ruth Henderson of Nashville, TN, Bertha Collie of Johnson City, TN, the late Robert McAdams and the late Roy McAdams; also survived by 26 grandchildren, 45 great-granchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Monday from 4-6 PM. The family will receive friends Tuesday 10 AM at Prince of Peace Temple Church of God in Christ, 669 Kensington Ave., where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY.