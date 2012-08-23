Subdivision proposal sent to planners

A developer's plan to build a subdivision north of Main Street in Clarence will get a closer look.

Lou Visone Jr. proposes 15 to 16 residential lots on 37 acres of vacant land between Thompson and Goodrich roads. The Town Board on Wednesday agreed to refer his proposal to the Planning Board for further review.

Michael Metzger, who spoke on behalf of the project, outlined two possible versions of the development. One involved 16 lots accessible by a private road extending from Main Street. The other would involve 15 lots with access from a road extending through the development from Thompson to Goodrich.

"We think it makes a whole lot of sense because it lends itself to a better layout," Metzger said.

In other business:

*The town will spend $4,100 on a new wooden sign marking the entrance to Town Hall off Goodrich.

*The Town Board approved a building permit and gave architectural approval to an exterior face-lift of the Victorian Manor apartments at 8261 Main St., near Transit Road.

*The town will spend up to $8,000 for a blade to attach to a Highway Department tractor, to trim overgrowth along the Peanut Line bike path. Town Supervisor David C. Hartzell Jr. said the piece of equipment will allow the work to be handled by one employee and carried out more frequently and at less cost, rather than requiring several workers to perform the work twice a year over several days.

*Jim Dorigo's proposed dog kennel at 9775 County Road was forwarded to the Planning Board for review. Dorigo said he plans a facility with a capacity of 50 animals. Town Board members liked the location, in an industrial area away from homes

*The town will spend $8,920 on alarm systems from Amherst Alarm for several town facilities. The town will also pay the company about $1,200 for annual maintenance of the systems. Separately, the town will apply for a $30,000 grant to pay for security upgrades at Town Hall, including an alarm system, improved cameras and a system that allows for faster review of video footage.

