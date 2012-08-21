Primary candidates debate issues

The YWCA of Western New York, Partnership for the Public Good and City & State NY hosted an evening of candidate debates tonight in the Buffalo & Erie County Historical Society Museum. First was Assemblyman Sean Ryan and his primary opponents, Kevin Gaughan and Joseph Mascia for the 149th Assembly seat. Next, State Sen. Tim Kennedy debated his challenger for the 63rd Senate district, County Legislator Betty Jean Grant. Republicans vying for the 147th District Assembly seat – David DiPietro and Chris Lane – followed. Listen to the full debates below:

Ryan, Gaughan and Mascia (Gaughan's intro is not included because he chose to give his off stage):

Kennedy and Grant:

DiPietro and Lane (the audio temporarily cuts out midway through due to a memory storage issue):

Candidates for state assembly and senate asked for positions on expanding Peace Bridge plaza and new bridge.



