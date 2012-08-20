Making headlines in Army Air Forces

William F. Callahan has always been an ambitious fellow.

When he was a teenager some 75 years ago, he delivered papers for The Buffalo Evening News, and when he graduated from Annunciation High School on the West Side, he immediately started looking for work up and down what was then a thriving downtown Main Street.

"At the end of the day, I'd compared notes with my friend who was also looking for work, and he told me he put in an application at The Evening News for copyboy. I said, ‘What's that?' And he said, ‘I don't know, but it pays about $12 a week.' So the next day I put in an application."

A couple of weeks later, Callahan was on the job.

"We ran copy between the editorial department and the composing room. I didn't know anything about the newspaper business, but after I got started, I wanted to better myself and become a reporter."

That dream of writing news would get interrupted when Uncle Sam wrote him a note in the form of a draft notice.

In 1941, as the Army Air Forces were expanding, he was assigned to an aerial gunnery school in Florida. After graduation, he was placed in a crew in Atlantic City, N.J.

"The pilot took one look at me and said, ‘You're going to be the ball turret gunner,'?" Callahan recalled of his assignment beneath the belly of the plane. "I was 5 foot, 4 inches and weighed all of 104 pounds, which was 8 pounds under the minimum requirement, but the Army waived the weight limit. They really didn't care."

From a base in North Africa, he and the nine others in his crew flew bombing missions over Sicily in preparation for an invasion of Italy. Once that succeeded, his crew was stationed on Sicily and flew bombing runs over the mainland of Italy.

Then the crew moved farther north in Italy and started bombing runs on southern France, Germany and the Balkans.

"I flew 50 combat missions all total," Callahan said.

And during many of them, the enemy could be counted on to put up a fight.

"There was mainly aerial flak, plus enemy fighter planes. I was down in that ball turret, and they would come right at you. Sometimes you could see their eyes, but the action was so fast. We'd get holes in the fuselage from flak, but it never came through the turret," Callahan said.

His goal was to stay alive, and that left no time for reflections on the dangers he faced.

"I was too busy thinking about shooting down the enemy planes. Better them than me. I was credited for shooting one down. But as I said, the action was so fast, it was hard to follow the enemy to see how many actually went down," he said.

These battles, he added, often took place 25,000 and 30,000 feet above the ground and involved numerous B-17s, all shooting at the enemy, who tried to disrupt the bombing runs.

Callahan, however, remembered enough details to write several first-person accounts of the aerial battles and send them back to The News, which published them.

In one of the headlines, Callahan was portrayed as "Buffalo Boy Finds Nazis Grow Bolder in Italian Air War." At another time, the paper ran a photograph of Callahan with a caption that stated: "Former News Employee Downs Plane in Italy."

Callahan says that during the many missions "you saw a lot of things," which included the planes of other U.S. squadrons being shot down. "Like all of the other crew members, I prayed a lot that you got back safe."

His prayers were answered.

After the war, he returned to his work as a copyboy and also attended Canisius College. But ambition pulled him from the newspaper, and he accepted a job as a news editor at WBNY, one of Buffalo's five AM radio stations at the time.

Still attending college, Callahan then accepted a job at the Buffalo Courier-Express as a police reporter. But ambition continued to call, and he became a business reporter at the morning newspaper and eventually worked his way up to financial editor.

He says he retired when the newspaper ceased publication 30 years ago.

"I'm just very fortunate. The good Lord was always with me. I'm in my 90s now."

***

William F. Callahan, 92

*Hometown: Buffalo

*Residence: Town of Tonawanda

*Branch: Army Air Forces

*Rank: Staff sergeant

*War zone: World War II, North Africa and European Theater

*Years of service: 1941 – 1945

*Most prominent honors: 10 Army Air Medals, Distinguished Flying Cross

*Specialty: Ball turret gunner, B-17 bomber, aka, the Flying Fortress