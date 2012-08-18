With freedom? near, Justice ?balks at terms ?for his parole

John D. Justice, who was a teenage honors student when he killed his parents, brother and a neighbor in 1985, is refusing to accept the parole conditions that would allow for his release from prison in six days.

The Kenmore native, now 44, is scheduled to be conditionally released from his maximum-security prison on Friday.

But, for the second time in recent years, Justice is objecting to the terms of his release and will remain in prison until he agrees to the parole conditions, according to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officials.

"He won't be released. He's got to accept the conditions in order to be released into the community," Linda M. Foglia, a department spokeswoman, told The Buffalo News.

Those conditions include substance-abuse testing, travel restrictions and granting his parole officer access to any online accounts and electronic devices he uses.

The last time Justice was released on a conditional discharge and sent to a halfway house in Buffalo, in 2005, he objected and got himself returned to prison in 2007. He could opt to stay until his maximum sentence expires Sept. 7, 2015.

"What he's probably doing is saying, ‘Don't release me. I'll serve the maximum and then I'm done. You'll have no control over me,'" said John R. Nuchereno, an attorney who previously represented Justice.

Justice was 17 on Sept. 16, 1985, when he killed his parents, John W. and Mary Dubill Justice, and his younger brother, Mark, in their Mang Avenue home in Kenmore. Then he killed a neighbor, Wayne Haun, in a car crash that was an apparent suicide attempt.

Justice was declared not guilty by reason of insanity in two of the four killings and a judge ruled any release would be under the joint supervision of the state's Parole Division, now part of the Department of Corrections, and Office of Mental Health.

Justice has been incarcerated in a series of state prisons and never was assigned to a secure treatment facility where he could receive the best possible care for his mental illness, said Nuchereno, Justice's longtime attorney.

"Now you tell me: Is he ready to come out? How could he be?" Nuchereno said.

In 2005, after 20 years in prison, or two-thirds of his maximum sentence, Justice was conditionally released to Grace House, a Bailey Avenue facility for ex-convicts.

"He took issue with some of the conditions," Nuchereno said.

Justice says he made threats against other people at Grace House in a staged parole violation so that he could go back to prison, where he was returned on July 3, 2007, according to Department of Corrections records, following a stint in the Erie County Holding Center.

Because of accumulated "good time" in prison, Justice received a conditional release date of Aug. 26.

He would have been released from Great Meadow Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Washington County, on Friday because the original date fell on a Sunday, Foglia said.

Justice would face a number of parole conditions when he is released to community supervision, though he would not be required to live in a halfway house again, she said.

These include, according to the Department of Corrections: Substance-abuse testing; seeking, finding and keeping a job; not driving a car or entering a bar; attending anger counseling; adhering to a curfew established by his parole officer; travel restrictions; not establishing a blog or other Internet page; and allowing his parole officer unrestricted access to his computer, email accounts and electronic devices.

Additional requirements could be added when, or if, Justice reports to his parole officer, the department reported.

If Justice accepts these conditions and is released from prison, he would remain under supervision until the end of his maximum sentence in 2015.

Nuchereno has not talked to his former client in recent years, so he doesn't know what Justice is thinking or what he is planning to do.

But he said Justice's lengthy tenure in prison – a system he entered when he was a teenager – and his apparent desire not to leave prison don't bode well for his ability to return to society someday.

His resistance "is also a way of saying, ‘I'm afraid to get out,'?'' Nuchereno said.

