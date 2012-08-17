Views while watering in a hot, dry summer

Having to water so much this hot, dry summer has a secondary benefit: I know I'm not the only one who has spent more time with my garden and landscape plants than in most seasons. That's a good thing, whether I'm watering actively or relaxing as I do it. By active watering, I mean multitask gardening: One hand moves the hose from plant to plant, and the other hand pulls weeds or dead-heads the spent blossoms or damaged leaves.

Relaxing watering is done with the hose in one hand and a cup of coffee or glass of wine in the other. It is reflection time, observation time (and it often produces a garden column). These notes came after one such evening:

*‘Buddleias' (Butterfly bush) that survived the wet spring are having a great year. They often die from poor drainage in heavy soil, or severe winters, but those that emerged this season produced buds quite high on the plant. The hot, dry period is their element, so they are flowering like crazy.

*Dead-heading really matters. Some plants are flowering more because I'm keeping up with it. The patches of shasta daisies haven't quit for six weeks – cut old stems off just above some tiny buds half way down the stems and watch them develop into flowers. Buddleia especially benefits from taking out the center flower of each flowering triad when it's brown; the two small flowers are bigger, and the plant is prettier. Repeat-blooming roses, such as ‘Knockout' and ‘Oso Easy,' certainly respond to nipping off the finished flowers, although it's not required.

*Suckering plants are underappreciated, probably because they're often sited poorly. If a suckering plant – dogwoods, sumacs, willows, ‘Sorbaria' – is given limited space, the owner gets angry with it for doing what it's meant to do. (Cutting out the new shoots will always be a chore.) We should use them where we really want a plant to block the neighbors, act as a windbreak, hold down a bank or create a bird refuge. The species ‘Sorbaria' and its shorter cultivar, ‘Sem,' are fantastic plants if you can let them spread. Butterflies love the flowers; they tolerate drought and poor soil; and the foliage is pretty all season.

*Powdery mildew is so happy this year. Those little fungal spores blew all over, from phlox to phlox and squash to squash, and then the humid conditions and warm temperatures were perfect for them to fruit, coating our plants with powder. Some plants are prone to powdery mildew; you can fight it with horticultural oil or sulfur-based fungicides, or you can just accept that some years are bad year for bee-balm. I'm cutting back the phlox and ‘Monarda' and already see new green growth. Ironically, the lack of rain also helped the disease: While the fungus requires humidity (those dewy mornings), either rain or a strong hose stream often wash off some of the powder. Where it's windy and the plants are well-spaced, there will be less disease.

*Plants that benefit from shade in the afternoon ("Part Sun" on the plant tag) sometimes make it in full sun – but not this year. Unless they were watered constantly and heavily, hostas, some hydrangeas and Persian Shield looked awful during the hottest, drought weeks. This was the summer to test: right plant, right place?

*Rhubarb had a tough summer, too; my third-year plants are nearly dead. Try them in a slightly shadier location.

*Rose of Sharon and hardy hibiscus (both in the genus ‘Hibiscus') really love heat and are blooming wonderfully. Some Roses of Sharon are better than others, though. The proven winner ‘Sugar Tip,' with variegated leaves and pink powder-puff flowers, is adorable. My older cultivar with variegated leaves – bought 15 years ago – produces promising crimson flower buds that never open.

*It's nice for roses and Rose of Sharon to have a year with such a low Japanese beetle count. I don't know if the insects died from a record-wet May or lack of moisture after that, but it's a side benefit of the odd weather.

*Sod is certainly a great way to restore some lawn in a hurry – but only if you are committed to watering diligently. My small patch is surviving because I soaked it every day for a week and now every two or three days. If you can't keep up with this sod regimen, it would be cheaper and maybe more effective to rough up the soil, add some compost and seed a bare area. You still have to water, but less deeply every day. (Late summer is the best time for lawn repair.)

*A scuffle hoe is a great tool – or even better, a hoe-cultivator combination. Without bending over I can scuff up the soil surface and unseat weed seedlings and even Creeping Charlie and many mature annual weeds. If I take this tool with me when I'm watering, I'll keep up.

*I am not yet sure whether I like a flower or shrub garden well mulched or with bare soil. Without mulch, it's easier to scuffle-hoe the weeds and ensure that the water gets directly to the base of the plants. With mulch, fewer weeds emerge but they usually are well-rooted and must be pulled. If water gets through mulch to the plant roots, mulching over the roots retains soil moisture longer. Unless a gardener is really great at raking and evening out the soil surface, a mulched garden definitely looks better.

These thoughts came from just one evening of watering. Imagine what we gardeners see and think during a whole season of it. I hope you're out there, finding out.

Sally Cunningham is a garden consultant.