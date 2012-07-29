SMITH, Mary Jane (Cunningham)

Of Orchard Park, NY, July 26, 2012. Beloved wife of the late Graham Wood Smith; loving mother of George G. (Janet Wilson) Smith III and Liza (Sky) Morehouse; grandmother of Caroline, Graham, Bennett, Luke and Emma; aunt of Julie J. Edstrom. No prior visitation. All services private. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 23 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the Orchard Park Country Club, 4777 S. Buffalo St. Memorials may be made to Women's & Children's Hospital, 219 Bryant St., Buffalo, NY 14222 or to Cradle Beach, 8038 Lakeshore Rd., Angola, NY 14006. Arrangements by the

F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME.