Marriage vote is still ?campaign factor; Donors far and wide give ?to – or against – Grisanti

ALBANY – The angry protests at the state Capitol over gay marriage are a distant memory. The legal challenges are running out of steam. And at least 11,000 gay couples have said their vows since New York legalized same-sex marriages a year ago last week.

But in the campaign accounts of state politicians, the fight is very much alive – and no more noticeably than in the State Senate race between Mark Grisanti, the Republican incumbent who voted in favor of the new law, and Charles Swanick, his leading Democratic challenger.

The single top donors for both politicians have three things in common.

First, both are out-of-state residents; one of them has an address across the Atlantic Ocean in London.

Second, they both gave each candidate $16,800 in the past several months – the maximum allowed by law.

And third, both donors are tied to causes sharply for and against marriage equality rights for gay people.

Sean Fieler, a wealthy hedge fund executive who lives in Princeton, N.J., has been Swanick's top donor since January.

"Grisanti folded under pressure from the gay lobby, and I think that's a problem. That's not the kind of leadership we need in the Senate," Fieler said.

Grisanti's single largest contributor is Gordon Singer, who runs the London office of Elliott Management, a Manhattan-headquartered hedge fund. Singer ?declined to be interviewed for this story.

Both Swanick and Grisanti are bringing in money from well beyond the 60th Senate District, which extends from the north side of Buffalo to the suburbs south of the city. Among individual donors, for instance, 64 percent of the $107,000 Grisanti received in the past six months came from outside Western New York.

Meanwhile, 67 percent of Swanick's individual donor contributions – money not including corporations or political action committees – came from beyond Buffalo.

For Grisanti, money is pouring in from donors stretching from Manhattan to California, much of it from people thanking him for being one of only four Republicans to cross party lines to help pass the gay marriage law.

>A ‘national narrative'

Grisanti donors the past few months have included Hollywood director Rob Reiner, who gave $1,500, and a stream of other backers whose money found its way to the Buffalo Republican though Political OutGiving, a group tied to a wealthy Colorado businessman who helped push the New York gay marriage vote.

"I hope that his vote sets the national narrative that you can vote for marriage equality and not get voted out of office by your own party," said Frank Selvaggi, a Democrat who runs an accounting firm in Manhattan and Los Angeles with entertainment clients such as Sarah Jessica Parker. He gave $5,000 to Grisanti this year.

Elliott Management, where Grisanti donor Gordon Singer works, was founded by his father, Paul Singer, a billionaire who has given generously to GOP causes, including $1 million to a super PAC supporting presumptive Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Paul Singer has also been a major financial supporter of gay marriage initiatives, but he hit the legal limit with his $16,800 contribution to Grisanti in December.

A month later, his son, Gordon, who lives in the St. John's Woods neighborhood in London, wrote a check to Grisanti for $16,800. That was followed two weeks later with a $12,500 donation to Grisanti from Mark Levine, also a top executive with Elliott Management in London.

Grisanti said he has held no fundraisers and sent no campaign solicitations this year based on his gay marriage vote, and he does not recall ever talking to his top donor from London.

"I'm not sure where all the funds are coming from and if it's just for that purpose,'' Grisanti said.

But Grisanti got other out-of-area donations from marriage-equality backers, including Chad Griffin of Beverly Hills and the head of the Human Rights Campaign; $6,500 from Henry Van Ameringen, heir of the International Flavors & Fragrances company; $1,000 from Philadelphia's Mel Heifetz; and $1,900 from Chuck Lewis, a California businessman and benefactor of a gay rights think tank at UCLA School of Law.

Selvaggi, a Grisanti donor who married his partner in Massachusetts before New York's law was adopted, said the senator's gay marriage vote was a "large part'' of his reason to contribute, but he said he also went to college in Rochester and has a keen interest in the condition of upstate New York.

A Westchester County resident, Selvaggi also addressed possible punishment motivations directed at Grisanti by those giving to his Democratic opponent.

"The law is not going to be overturned. If people want to throw their money away to get somebody out of office, that's their right," he said. "But those people, I'm sorry to say, in the long term are going to be on the wrong side of history."

Selvaggi also gave Grisanti $10,300 last June, soon after the gay marriage law was approved.

Grisanti and Swanick have gotten money from a variety of sources.

Grisanti attracted money from Buffalo developers, gambling interests, law firms and from several entities that might have an interest in bills that come before the Senate environmental conservation committee he heads.

Swanick's contributors included $2,000 from Michael Fitzpatrick, a former Erie County legislator and an Ironworkers union executive in Washington; $1,000 from Jeff Link, an Iowa Democratic strategist; and $1,000 from Franklin Resources Group, an Alabama lobbying firm. Swanick said he wasn't sure if he knew all the backgrounds of his donors.

One Swanick donor has clear intentions: the National Organization for Marriage, a Virginia-based group that gave the former Erie County legislator $7,000.

>Swanick keeps quiet

The organization has said it will work to defeat Grisanti because of his vote on the gay marriage law. Whether that means it will spend more against Grisanti in the months ahead is uncertain; President Brian Brown did not respond to an interview request.

While anti-gay marriage causes are giving to Swanick because they believe he supports traditional marriage, the candidate himself is vague on the topic.

"I've never said anything either way. People want to classify me one way or the other, but I'm not going to get entangled in issues that are already in state law," Swanick said when asked for his view on the matter.

Grisanti said he found it interesting that Swanick will not give a position on the issue of gay marriage, even though he used the issue to help win Conservative Party backing.

Swanick said he has not solicited money based on Grisanti's gay marriage vote, and he said that only two people out of an estimated 6,000 people he's met on the campaign trail have even raised the issue.

Grisanti and Swanick are leading their challengers in the contributions for their primary races.

>Crossing party lines

Grisanti faces a GOP primary against Kevin Stocker of Kenmore, while Swanick, who already has the Conservative Party line, is running in the Democratic primary against Michael Amodeo, a Hamburg attorney, and Al Coppola, a former state senator.

In the first six months of this year, Grisanti raised $200,000, spent $260,000 and has $226,000 left in the bank.w Swanick raised $83,000, gave his campaign a $20,000 loan, spent $39,000 and has $64,000 on hand.

Grisanti, though, has a far wealthier benefactor in the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, which is sitting atop $4.5 million to help Grisanti and any other at-risk GOP senators.

Swanick's top contributor, Fieler, also gave $20,000 to Carl Paladino in Paladino's failed 2010 race against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Fieler pumps his wealth into a number of groups that promote conservative social causes, and he is unfazed about using his money to oust Grisanti, one of the key seats the GOP needs to retain to hold the Senate.

"New York just doesn't need a Republican majority in the Senate. It needs a majority of Republicans committed to the principles of the Republican Party," said Fieler, a Republican.

And that means working against Grisanti, he said, "even if that means supporting a Democrat."

"We're crossing important lines here. This is the Republican Party of New York State. And in the case of Sen. Grisanti, the Republican Party stands for no principle other than limited government, and it's hard to see how the Republican Senate has brought us a limited government,'' he added.

"I think Mr. Grisanti has shot himself in the foot ... and that will outweigh the amount of money he is receiving from the gay lobby," Fieler said.

The head of the state Conservative Party, a group Grisanti and Swanick both wooed, acknowledges the gay marriage law has no chance of being overturned legislatively. That money is still flowing on the issue, though, is no surprise, said Mike Long, the party leader. "What you have here are people who were for same-sex marriage evidently made very strong and large commitments to those Republicans who went and voted to change the definition of marriage. Then I think some of the groups that are pro-traditional marriage are looking to punish those who voted the wrong way. I think it's nothing more complicated than that," Long said.

email: tprecious@buffnews.com