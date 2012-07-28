Through ups and downs, friendship endures

A true friend, like an old quilt, wraps herself around you. She is encouraging and comforting, and she pushes you as you experience life's complex and often difficult journeys.

It is incredible to think that the friendship that started in eighth grade on the pool deck at Sweet Home Middle School continues to this day. We completed the Buffalo Marathon together, running 26.2 miles.

In doing so, we created another "first" as friends. Some of our "firsts" included swimming together on relays in middle school and high school and walking onto the team at Buffalo State College together to finish out our swimming careers as college athletes. We were inseparable for many years.

Often, we were very much like sisters, spending long periods of time together. We were sharing families, weekend sleepovers, ski trips and driver's ed. We shared moms, dads, brothers and clothes.

For a good four years of high school, we leaned on each other like family. On to college we went, both carrying 18 credit hours a semester, members of the swimming team, and working two jobs apiece. Our swim team widened our circle of friends, but we continued to hold strong, because often, through all of the stress and craziness of college, we needed one another.

A true friendship, also like an old quilt, can unravel at times and needs some attention to bring it back to shape. Our friendship developed a gaping hole during our senior year of college.

Perhaps it was that so much time spent together combined with outside stresses caused a falling-out. Years were put on hold while we both were sorting out our lives and learning who we were.

Perhaps it was our stubborn natures, headstrong attitudes, and sense of independence that led us to believe that we did not need each other. A wedding passed, along with the birth of a first child, but not a day went by that we did not think of each other.

Even as it seemed we had grown too far apart to ever reconnect, we were coming back together – putting a patch on our quilt to mend the gap that existed between us. Since we are teachers and swimming coaches, we were bound to run into one another throughout our careers. It was on a pool deck, while coaching during a Sectional swimming meet, when we were watching one of the records that we worked together to break in high school get broken, that we decided to "snap out of it" and talk to each other – and we haven't stopped talking since.

As coaches and teachers, we try to guide our students and athletes as they navigate their teenage years and help them realize that school shouldn't be a popularity contest. Having 500 friends on Facebook means nothing if you don't have the trust and loyalty of at least one good friend. It is that one friend, or a small group of trusted individuals, that you will know, trust, and lean on for the rest of your life. You may lose track of that friend or friends for a while, but if they are worth it, they will come back.

Twenty-six-point-two miles gave us a little over four hours of uninterrupted time to encourage and push each other. Crossing the finish line hand in hand gave us a sense of accomplishment. Hugging immediately after gave us recognition that our friendship had survived its ups, downs and triumphs.

Our quilt has been patched back together with the faith and trust that we held as teenagers in high school. We are looking forward to the next 20 years as our families and experiences add new pieces to that quilt, because we know now that our friendship is worth it.