ABDO, Jill (Wendel)

(nee Wendel) Age 44, of Manlius, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2012, at her home with her family and loved ones by her side. A resident of the Syracuse area for 26 years, she graduated from Lakeshore Senior High School in Angola, NY and also studied at Syracuse University. Jill formerly attended St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral where she remained a member of the Feminist Theology Discussion Group. She was also a founding member of the Eat, Drink, and Be Merry Cooking Club established in 2006. Jill is survived by her two beloved sons, Nicholas and Isaac; their father, David; her mother, Jan Hansen of Angola, NY and her father, Harley (Marilyn) Wendel of Buffalo; brother, Erick Hansen of West Seneca, NY and many loving friends; predeceased by her stepfather, Fred Hansen. A Memorial service will be conducted Sunday 10 AM at FARONE & SON FUNERAL HOME. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 3-6 PM at the funeral home, 1500 Park Street, Syracuse. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208. Condolences may be offered at www.faroneandson.com.