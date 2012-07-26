On the Record / July 26, 2012

>Hires/Promotions/Honors

The Food Bank of Western New York elected Michael Mann chairman of its board of directors at its recent annual meeting.

Mann is a principal with McMahon and Mann Consulting Engineers and has been a member of the Food Bank board for five years.

Other officers: Past chairman, Kevin Cavalieri, M&T Bank; vice chairman, Tom Berical, Freed Maxick CPAs; secretary, William Shepard, Insyte Consulting; and treasurer, Michael Prendergast, M&T Bank.

New directors: Margaret Anderson, HealthNow New York, and Richard J. Brown, Citizens Bank.

Jaeckle Fleischmann & Mugel partner Tim C. Loftis was appointed a member of the New York State Dormitory Authority Board by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, after approval by the State Senate. Loftis' term on the board will expire March 31, 2015.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York is a public benefit corporation with construction and financing programs for facilities used for higher education, health care, court facilities and nonprofit institutions and public agencies.

Copier Fax Business Technologies service manager Jim Bodie was elected president of the international Konica Minolta Dealer Service Advisory Council, a liaison between Konica Minolta Dealer Partners and Konica Minolta Business Solutions.

***

Company Connections

Mount St. Mary's Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The Medical Rehabilitation Unit at Kenmore Mercy Hospital was recently named among the top 10 percent in the country, according to 2011 year-end report by Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation. This is the third time since 2008 Kenmore Mercy has achieved this recognition.

Tolman Engineering, Jamestown, was awarded a $1,121,153 federal contract for architectural and engineering services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Butler Medical Center, Butler, Pa.

Amherst Systems, Buffalo, was awarded a federal contract valued at up to $409,100 for engineering services for AMES II systems from the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, Warner Robins, Ga.

***

>Patents

Title: Method for controlling phase transformation temperature in metal alloy of a device

No.: 8,216,398

Inventors: Bledsoe, John Gary (St. Louis); Moed, Berton Roy (St. Louis); Li, Dongfa (East Amherst)

Assignee: St. Louis University (St. Louis)

Date issued: July 10, 2012

*

Title: Methods of making water treatment compositions

No.: 8,216,543

Inventors: Chen, Huimin (Willington, Conn.); Clifford, Dennis A. (Houston); Wang, Meidong (Amherst); Xiao, T. Danny (Willington, Conn.)

Assignee: Inframat Corp. (Farmington, Conn.); University of Houston (Houston)

Date issued: July 10, 2012