Grachos takes BDGA Junior title in a rout

NORTH TONAWANDA -- There was little doubt who was going to win the Buffalo District Golf Association Junior Stroke Play championship Wednesday.

The only question was by how much?

The answer for James Grachos was a dominating 15 shots.

Grachos, a Nichols senior who plays out of Westwood Country Club, carded a final-round of 1-over 73 at Tan Tara Golf Club, his only over-par of the tournament. His 212 total over the three rounds was 4 under, well ahead of second-place finishers Dean Arthur and Gregory Sibick, who tied at 227.

"It was really solid," Grachos said of his tournament, which started with a round of 3-under-par round of 69 at Deerwood last week, then continued with a round of 2-under 70 in the second round Tuesday at Tan Tara. "I stayed away from all the trouble. I didn't hit any errant tee shots all week. My distance control is as good as it's been, which helped me make some putts. No mistakes was really the big thing."

Grachos had a commanding nine-shot lead entering the final round, and was determined not to squander it. He lost a big lead in the round of 16 earlier this month in the BDGA Junior Match Play tournament, and was determined to make up for that finish.

"I sort of wanted to make a statement that that was kind of a fluke in a way, not to be cocky," he said. "I felt like I should have been there [in the match play final]. This is stroke play, there's nothing funny about it. If you shoot the scores, you're going to do well. I definitely did. This is the most consistent I've played in any tournament."

"He didn't miss many shots," agreed Arthur, one of his playing partners. "He hit every drive 280 down the center and every wedge inside 10 feet. He was just consistently strong every day. There wasn't much he didn't do right."

Grachos, 17, is relatively new to the game, starting to play at 13. Last summer was the first that he played consistent tournament golf. He credits his quick study to the lessons he's learned with his swing coach, Jay Sutherland from the Country Club of Buffalo.

"He's kept it really simple. Early in the year when I was playing not so hot, he gave me the right kick in the butt, if you will," Grachos said. "He told me I had to be mentally much stronger, and not give up on anything."

Grachos grew up playing hockey, something passed down from his Canadian-born father, Louis, who is the director of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. While the younger Grachos is excited about his upcoming season with the Vikings' hockey team, his win Wednesday - which was his first tournament victory - will only fuel his passion for golf.

In the Sub Juniors, Williamsville North freshman Ben Reichert completed a sweep of the Match Play and Stroke Play championships, firing a final round of 3-under 69 to cruise to the title. Reichert, 14, carded a 30 on the front nine, a career best, and finished nine shots clear of second place with a three-round total of 7-under 209. Zachary Chaddock was the runner-up at 218.