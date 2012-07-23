Trying to save lives – with bullets flying

Before Uncle Sam summoned Michael S. Gluc to service in World War II, he worked as an assembler of diesel engines and compressors at Worthington Corp. on Clinton Street in Buffalo.

He also moonlighted as bartender at his parents' saloon, Gluc's Tavern, also on Clinton. In his early 20s, you could say Gluc led a pretty contented life. At least he thought so.

Then he received his draft notice in October 1942, and he was off to war, where instead of working on engines, he worked on human beings as a combat medic. His initial training in first aid was in Atlanta, then it was on to the Midwest.

"They sent me to a hospital in Chicago to learn about treating wounds, [and] how to give blood transfusions and shots of morphine to wounded soldiers," the 90-year-old Gluc recalls.

He then headed to the Pacific, assigned to F Company, 7th Infantry Division.

"I was part of the invasion of the Marshall Islands. That was the first battle. I was in a field hospital. The island we were on wasn't big, and the injured came in periodically," he says.

The next battle proved much more harrowing – Leyte in the Philippines.

"I was in the first wave with the infantry. A sergeant got shot who was right by me. He got shot in the head and was dead right away," Gluc remembers. "His fellow sergeant came over. They were real close friends. The sergeant was on his knees next to the fallen sergeant. He was so upset, he was looking around for the Japanese soldier to get him, and what happened was that the other sergeant got shot, too, and died right there."

Gluc says he has never forgotten watching two sergeants die right in front of him in a matter of minutes as he pressed against the beachhead, which offered scant cover.

The killing did not stop.

"Another medic came over to me and asked if I could use some assistance, and then he got shot, and he died right there," Gluc says. "It was amazing; we were all lying on the beachhead, and the Japanese were up in the trees."

Death was not finished.

"Two stretcher-bearers came over and asked if anyone needed to be transported. One of the bearers got shot in the face and died. The other bearer took off," Gluc says. "Finally, what happened was that the tanks came, and they started shooting up at the trees, and that was a big help for us."

The enemy, Gluc soon learned, was not above killing medics, a valued target.

"That's why we didn't wear a Red Cross band on our uniform sleeve," he explains. "That would identify us, and the enemy would shoot us."

Days later, as Gluc and others advanced up a hill dubbed Scrap Iron Ridge for all the armaments that had rained on it, a bullet struck him in the right shoulder.

"I was crawling up the hill. It felt like someone hit me with a hammer," he recalls. "I crawled back down the hill, and they took care of my wound. I ended up on a hospital ship and was taken to Hollandia, New Guinea, to be rehabilitated."

He pauses in his recollections to say that his stay on the hospital ship, after crawling through the dirt, grime and terror of battle for days on Leyte, "was like being in paradise, having a clean bed to rest in and three meals a day."

And , he believes, there were angels aboard the ship. "The American nurses in their white uniforms," he says, "looked like angels."

His respite soon ended, however, and he was back on the front lines in time to participate in one of the bloodiest battles of the Pacific.

"I rejoined my outfit and was told our next battle was Okinawa, which we invaded on Easter Sunday 1945," he said. "For me, it wasn't too bad. I didn't see a lot of wounded."

Recalling happier moments, he spoke of his honorable discharge Dec. 13, 1945, meaning he would be home in time for Christmas:

"It was my first time in three years I enjoyed Christmas with my family."

What made it even more wonderful, he explains, was that two of his brothers, Anthony and William, also drafted into World War II, were home for the holiday celebration, as well.

Another great gift would come his way in the form of follow-up medical care for his shoulder over the years, Gluc says.

"I am grateful that Veterans Hospital is in Buffalo, due to my disability," he says. "I've been well taken care of."

***

Michael S. Gluc, 90

*Hometown: Buffalo

*Residence: West Seneca

*Branch: Army

*Rank: Sergeant

*War zone: Pacific

*Years of service: 1942-45

*Specialty: Medic

*Most prominent honors: Purple Heart, Combat Medical Badge, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three service stars and arrowhead, World War II Victory Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with two service stars