Mozart summer

Michael Ludwig, the concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, is going on the road this summer with Mozart's Fifth Violin Concerto. He performed this marvelous concerto, known as "the Turkish," at Artpark last weekend. Later this month, he'll be playing it at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, when the BPO gives a concert there.

Sunday, Ludwig is playing the Mozart with the Clarence Summer Orchestra. Led by former BPO resident conductor Arie Lipsky -- now the music director for the Ann Arbor Symphony -- the orchestra is rounding out the evening with Broadway music including a medley from "The Sound of Music." Mozart was born in Salzburg, so the music could be considered appropriate.

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday in Clarence Town Park (10405 Main St., Clarence; rain location is Clarence Middle School, 10150 Greiner Road). Admission and parking are both free.

-- Mary Kunz Goldman