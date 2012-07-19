MERLAU, Lorraine (Gwarek)

MERLAU - Lorraine

(nee Gwarek)

Of Strykersville, NY, July 17, 2012, beloved wife of Kenneth F. Merlau; dear mother of Cyndy (Michael) Hynes, Karen (John) Baisden of Florida and Christine (Kevin) Conrad; grandmother of Colin Hynes, Mallory Baisden, Erin Hynes, Brooke Baisden, Cassondra Conrad, Jennifer Conrad and Clay Baisden; sister of Raymond (Dolores) Gwarek and the late Chester, Joseph, Leonard Gwarek and Dorothy Zasowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Parish at St. Cecilia Site, 991 Centerline Rd., Sheldon, NY. Arrangements by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, East Aurora, NY. Please share your condolences at www.woodfh.com.