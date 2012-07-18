LOCAL NEWS  BRIEFS

Neighbors show up to oppose bid to collect solid waste

A demolition yard owner's application to accept all forms of solid waste drew a half-dozen neighbors who opposed the plan to a public hearing Tuesday.

Neighbors said they feared the smell, rodents, truck traffic and other nuisances that approval of the application would bring.

Peter Battaglia, owner of Battaglia Demolition, at 1037 Seneca St., is seeking a ruling from the city on an application he said has been pending since 2006.

Battaglia said he is trying to comply with the city's ordinance that requires a license for accepting solid waste and that he already accepts solid waste and is not planning on changing his operation if the license is granted.

The Common Council's Legislation Committee refrained from taking any action Tuesday, deferring to the city Planning Board, which will review the project July 31.

***

Questions delay razing of Deaconess Hospital site

Plans to demolish the former Deaconess Hospital were delayed Tuesday when several neighbors said they didn't have enough information about the project.

Kaleida Health seeks to demolish the six-story structure at 1001 Humboldt Parkway to make way for a new development from the Community Action Organization, which is planning its human services headquarters, a Head Start facility and retail space

The city Planning Board on Tuesday said it would defer taking any action until Kaleida officials engage the neighbors about the impact of the demolition.

A meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in St. Martin de Porres Church, 555 Northampton St., said Michael P. Hughes, vice president and chief marketing officer for Kaleida Health.

Neighbors said that while they are supportive of progress, they needed to know more about how the demolition will impact the neighborhood, how dust and rodents will be controlled, and how heavy machinery and trucks will be positioned.

***

Catholic Charities to host health and wellness fair

Catholic Charities will host its first health and wellness fair for its employees and the community from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the agency's office at 128 Wilson St., near Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street on Buffalo's East Side.

The event will feature information on some of the 70 programs and services offered by Catholic Charities, plus more than 30 other health-related services and businesses, including Catholic Health.

Meanwhile, the nurses ministry at True Bethel Baptist Church will sponsor its 12th annual health fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 907 E. Ferry St.

The motto of this year's event is "Spreading awareness one step at a time," and will feature physicians from Erie County Medical Center who will be on hand to answer questions.

Also featured will be pharmacists from Rite Aide, cardiopulmonary resuscitation demonstrations by Rural/Metro Medical Services paramedics and health screenings performed by staff from Kaleida Health.