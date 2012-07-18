Familia back on the mound

Jeurys Familia is back on the mound for the Buffalo Bisons as they continue their homestand aganst the Toledo Mud Hens. Familia has had back-to-back quality starts, earning wins at Syracuse and Pawtucket. In those two games, he has allowed just one earned run on 10 hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts. He is 7-5 on the season and is making his 20th start of the year -- the most in the International League.

Tonight's lineup for the Bisons:

Fred Lewis -- LF

Josh Rodriguez -- SS

Adam Loewen -- RF

Zach Lutz -- 1B

Valentino Pascucci -- DH

Josh Satin -- 2B

Matt den Dekker -- CF

Matt Tuiasosopo -- 3B

Rob Johnson -- C

--- Amy Moritz