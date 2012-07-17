Panera plans to take over Blockbuster site on Elmwood

A popular bakery-cafe chain is planning to move into the current Blockbuster movie rental location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

Panera Bread has submitted plans to the Buffalo Planning Board to convert the Blockbuster at 765 Elmwood Ave., at Cleveland Avenue, into a restaurant.

However, the financially troubled movie rental chain, which has been closing sites across the region and nation, has not announced plans to close or relocate the Elmwood store.

If the proposed renovation project gets the nod from the city, Panera could open as early as next year.

The successful St. Louis-based chain is a leader in the growing fast-casual dining segment and has 1,562 company-owned and franchise-operated locations in 40 states and Ontario. There are five suburban locations in the Buffalo area.

The Elmwood Panera would bring 30 jobs, full-time and part-time, said Andrew Terragnoli, a civil engineer with Optima Design & Engineering, the firm spearheading the planning design. Terragnoli said the proposed Panera Bread would be corporate operated.

Optima submitted an application last week to the Planning Board to renovate the video rental facility to suit Panera's operations.

A public hearing will be held July 31.

Blockbuster is one of three businesses at 765 Elmwood Ave., a 11,650-square-foot retail property that also houses Spot Coffee and Blue Fin Asian Bistro. The Benchmark Group owns the property but didn't return calls to comment about the future of store.

But it was reported in the spring that Benchmark had been in discussions with three local and two national businesses to replace Blockbuster, which is operating under bankruptcy protection.

Blockbuster has closed more than 1,000 stores around the country, including several in Western New York.

Stores on Bailey Avenue in Amherst and on Delaware Avenue at Hertel Avenue in Buffalo closed in 2010. Last year, stores at Transit and North French roads, Transit and Maple roads, and Main Street and Kensington Avenue in Amherst, and at 720 Buffalo St. in Hamburg, also went out of business. There are currently three area Blockbusters still in operation.

Optima's responsible for the structural and interior design of the renovations. An architectural firm will also work on the project, which could take four months to complete, Terragnoli said. But, first, it has to receive various city approvals.

