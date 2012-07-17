BRENT, Gladys L.

BRENT - Gladys L. Entered into her husband Henry C. waiting arms on July 15, 2012 after a brief illness. Mother of Debra (Jim) Metheny-Lee, Laurel (Gary) Forney, Bruce Brent, Henry Brent, Susan (Jim) Schiefer, David Brent and Colleen Grimmer; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; sister of Thomas Nichols, Phyllis (Robert) Tackaberry and Larry Nichols. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. Amherst where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.