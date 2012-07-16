Winning hearts on the front lines

A victory on the battlefield need not always require firepower.

Jennifer R. Curtis, who hails from Riverside, proved that last year during her eight months in Afghanistan.

Honored with the Bronze Star, the Air Force captain put her medical skills as a family nurse practitioner to work on the war's front lines, not only treating wounded troops, but winning over the Afghan people in their hardscrabble existence.

Curtis, whose maiden name is Saddleson, was embedded with an Army Special Forces unit, serving as the chief female treatment team leader at a forward operating base along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border until last December.

And not only was there the enemy to contend with, she said, but vast cultural differences. A woman healer seeking to do good in a society where men are dominant and women subservient is, well, a tall order.

"It was challenging because I had to go through men on my team to interact with the village elders. The elders wouldn't talk to me directly because I was a woman," Curtis said. "Often times, the elders wouldn't allow us to talk to their women because they didn't want us to Americanize them."

When alone with Afghan women, Curtis added, she came to realize that the local females were indeed well aware that they were being oppressed.

But Curtis' mission was not to liberate them.

Local midwives quickly realized the Air Force captain and mother of two young sons, Jacob and Andrew, was out to improve health in the remote region.

Armed with an anatomically correct birthing model that simulated childbirth, Curtis provided instruction on the do's and don'ts of assisting in delivering newborns, according to Army Major Darrell E. Jones, who recommended her for the Bronze Star medal.

"This training increased the ability for the midwives to care for the pregnant women, decreasing the mortality rate of delivering women and newborn children," Jones stated, adding that Curtis' devotion helped foster stability in the villages.

But making her way to those outlying areas was far from safe. Numerous times the convoys she traveled with came under enemy fire and Curtis ended up practicing battlefield medicine, which resulted in saving lives.

The same happened at the base, where the enemy routinely attacked.

"Stressful, that was what it was like taking care of catastrophic injuries with limited medical supplies and staff," Curtis recalled.

In his written recommendation for the Bronze Star, Jones also stated, "She used her primary care and trauma experience to care for more than 50 patients .?.?. leading to 13 successful medevacs of Coalition and Afghan forces."

Her service, in fact, also earned her the Combat Medic Award, making the Air Force family nurse practitioner among the few to receive this high honor the Army bestows on its own medics.

But it was her peaceful endeavors that really impressed the brass.

"She conducted over 10 engagements at local girls and boys schools teaching hygiene, medical care and disease prevention," the major wrote. "Capt. Curtis' unmatched professional and medical expertise marked the great success of the first female treatment team officer [to be embedded in an Army Special Forces unit.]"

And when she could not get out in the field to work directly with Afghans, Curtis took to the airwaves to promote better health practices among the villagers.

"… to the point that the radio station began to receive more requests for her messages," Jones stated.

Curtis said her mini radio show covered very basic tips on good health practices.

"I'd talk about hand washing, water sanitation, treating simple ailments such as fever and diarrhea, and also sexually transmitted diseases," Curtis said.

Now stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, she officially received the Bronze Star in June, with her sons and husband, Chad Curtis, present for the ceremony.

She said her husband, an occupational therapy aide, made her deployment a lot easier since he stayed at home and took care of their sons.

The captain's recognition has also brought great joy to her mother, Susan Jaworski, who works at Buffalo State College's E.H. Butler Library.

"Jenn is my hero. It's so neat when a girl can do so much great work with so little on the front lines," Jaworski said. "She is amazing."

***

Capt. Jennifer R. Curtis, 39

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Layton, Utah

Branch: Air Force

Rank: Captain

War zone: Afghanistan

Years of service: 1992 – present

Specialty: Family nurse practitioner

Most prominent honors: Bronze Star, Combat Medic Badge, Air Force Combat Action Medal