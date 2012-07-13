U.S. may allow TSA to handle weapon charge against pilot

The airline pilot accused of boarding a plane in Buffalo with a concealed firearm may see the criminal charges against him dropped, a prosecutor in the case said Thursday.

Under a deal worked out by both sides, Brett Dieter, 52, of Barbersville, Va., would instead face possible administrative penalties by the Transportation Security Administration.

"That's accurate," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael L. McCabe said Thursday when asked by a federal judge if the charges against Dieter might be dropped.

McCabe said there are conditions to the government's dismissing the complaint, most notably the understanding that Dieter might face fines or other penalties by the TSA. He also would be required to forfeit the Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum he owns.

"We're willing to sign the forfeiture agreement today," Kevin W. Spitler, Dieter's defense lawyer, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Hugh B. Scott.

Spitler and McCabe declined to comment on why the government would drop the charges, but it appeared Thursday in court that the government views the TSA as the entity best suited to deal with the allegations against Dieter.

Federal regulations prohibit pilots and other flight crew members from bringing weapons on board an aircraft. The only exception is for pilots who are part of the Federal Flight Deck Officer Program, of which Dieter is not a member.

A pilot with Piedmont Airlines, Dieter was charged in May of last year with taking his gun on board a plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

He was reportedly scheduled to pilot a flight to LaGuardia International Airport in New York City and, as he proceeded through security, a TSA agent noticed what appeared to be a weapon in his luggage.

Police said they found the loaded .357 Magnum revolver in Dieter's bag.

Prosecutors claim Dieter traveled with the gun while piloting several other Piedmont flights earlier in the week.

If Dieter's criminal case does go forward, he would face a maximum of 10 years in prison, although he would likely get a much shorter sentence based on federal sentencing guidelines.

Dieter's arrest prompted the TSA to investigate how pilots are able to avoid airport security checkpoints.

At the time, the agency said access points vary from airport to airport and acknowledged that, at some airports, pilots are able to reach their aircraft without going through security.

email: pfairbanks@buffnews.com