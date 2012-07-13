Deaths Death Notices
MILLENDER, Carl
MILLENDER - Carl Of Williamsville, entered in rest July 10, 2012. Former husband of Genevieve (nee Darden) Millender; devoted father of Deanna, Christina, Marlena and Carl Millender II; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren; loving son of Sallie (nee Thompson) Millender and the late Sylvester Millender; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Abundant Life in Christ Ministries, 986 Grant St., Buffalo on Saturday from 11-12 noon. Funeral service will immediately follow. Carl served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
