Folks treat Negrych very well

The entire time he was at Coca-Cola Field for the Triple-A All-Star Game, Jim Negrych was most at ease in the batter's box.

The Buffalo native and St. Francis graduate got a rousing welcome from the hometown fans when the lineups were introduced Wednesday night. The second baseman for the Syracuse Chiefs blocked out all the cheering in the seventh inning when he stepped to the plate.

"It was exciting and the crowd was loud when I went up to the plate," Negrych said. "The way that they treated me during the lineups I had a pretty good idea that was coming. When you're in the box it's just you and the pitcher. You don't really notice anything else that's going on. It's just baseball again and that's actually the part where you feel most comfortable. It's repetitive and it's something I'm comfortable with."

He was so comfortable that he drove the second pitch he saw to left field for a single, giving the International League a bit of offensive excitement in its 3-0 loss to the Pacific Coast League.

It may not have been his biggest at-bat in Coca-Cola Field. In 2010 with Indianapolis, he hit a game-winning two-run homer – but it was still memorable.

"Obviously everything leading up to this at-bat and the way I was treated was head and shoulders better than anything I could have imagined," Negrych said. "It's just the way everyone treats me around here is tremendous. To be able to go up there and hear the ovation, it gets your blood flowing a little bit better and you can lock in a little bit easier."

It was one of the highlights in a year of highs and lows for Negrych. He was released by the Miami Marlins on the last day of spring training and was searching for a job. He knocked on the New York Mets' door with the hopes of playing in Buffalo but landed with the Washington Nationals and in Syracuse.

"The last day of spring training is not a great time to be out of a job," he said. "That's when everybody is solidifying their rosters and no matter who you call, every team is loaded on April 5.

"Obviously there's a waiting time and I was pretty confident I'd be able to get another job. ... To be able to fall into a situation like I did in Syracuse where I know the manager [Tony Beasley] and have played with a couple of the guys there. I couldn't ask for a better situation to fall into."

