Offer made for Mount View site

LOCKPORT – A former executive of a local nursing home chain is the prospective buyer of Mount View Health Facility, but there are several ways for him to get out of the deal, according to a resolution to be considered Wednesday by the Niagara County Legislature.

The county disclosed Monday that David M. Tosetto, of Youngstown, who until a few months ago was director of development for ElderWood Associates, has offered $550,000 for the former county-owned nursing home, which closed in 2007.

His proposal is to convert the five-story building into a 150-bed assisted-living facility. That's something the county itself refused to do after the state's Berger Commission on health care facilities issued its report five years ago.

Legislature Chairman William L. Ross, C-Wheatfield, who said he never heard of Tosetto until Monday, wasn't sure if the Legislature would vote for the sale. "I have no idea until we get to the discussion stage," Ross said.

He noted that County Manager Jeffrey M. Glatz had predicted Friday that the Legislature would not "rubber-stamp" the deal. Glatz and County Attorney Claude A. Joerg did not return calls Monday, and Tosetto also could not be reached.

There are several escape clauses even if the Legislature approves the sale.

The resolution acknowledges that no one knows how much it would cost to deal with the asbestos in the building, which was constructed in 1939 as a tuberculosis sanitarium.

The contract gives the county 30 days to obtain quotes from asbestos abatement contractors. If all of them are more than $50,000, either party can pull the plug on the purchase within 10 days.

Also, Tosetto's purchase is contingent upon the results of his own "due diligence" inspection of the property. He is given 120 days to complete that, after which Tosetto is given the option to renegotiate the terms of the deal.

Also, the purchase depends on Tosetto receiving state Health Department approval for the assisted-living facility.

Health Department spokesman Peter Constantakes said that a Medicaid redesign law passed in Albany this year authorized the creation of 4,700 new assisted-living beds statewide – and set a July 18 deadline for developers to apply for them.

"This is a competitive thing, depending on how many apply," Constantakes said.

The county originally sought $6 million for the entire Mount View campus but in February cut its asking price to $695,000 only for the former nursing home and its immediate surroundings. The proposed sale contract allows the county to retain access to the Shaw Building at the northern edge of the campus; it is the headquarters of the county's Health and Mental Health departments.

