Health Notes

Prevention Focus will have a six-week empowerment workshop series on "Healthy Relationships" from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays (beginning Wednesday and running through Aug. 22) in its office at 69 Linwood Ave. The fee is $70. To register or for details, call 884-3256, Ext. 203.

***

The African-American Dementia Care Conference will be presented by Alzheimer's Association, Western New York Chapter, from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Red Cross Blood Services Training Center, 786 Delaware Ave.

***

The ALS Association will hold a support group meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the first-floor boardroom of Dent Neurological Institute, 3980 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. A representative from Kolt Access & Lifts will speak, and there will be a recap from Advocacy that was held in May in Washington, D.C. For more information, contact Becky Colville at 860-1947 or rcolville@alsaupstateny.org.

***

Support groups and phone numbers to call for information include: Co-Dependents, fellowship of men and women whose purpose it is to develop healthy relationships, 7:30 p.m. today, Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive, Eggertsville, 864-0746 or 609-3022; anxiety self-help, 11 a.m. today, participants must be chem-free and refrain from using scented items while in the building, WNYIL, 3108 Main St., 836-0822, Ext. 118; Gam-Anon, for family and friends of gamblers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Weinberg Campus, 2700 N. Forest Road, Amherst, 254-4941; Reformers Unanimous faith-based addictions program, 7 p.m. Friday, Hedstrom Baptist Church, 55 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, 818-1012; Alcoholics Anonymous First Step, 8 p.m. Friday, auditorium, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 278-4569; Alcoholics Anonymous International Group, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 278-4569; Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 278-4569.