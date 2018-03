MARCHIANO, Joelle

MARCHIANO, Joelle - Happy Birthday Mom. We love you and miss you so much.

LOVE TIFFANY AND MIKEY

Happy 43rd Birthday Joelle. Thinking of you on your birthday, but that is nothing new for not a day goes by or ends without our thoughts of you. Baby we love you and miss you so very much.

LOVE DAD, MOM, DAVEY, KIM, BOB AND MARC