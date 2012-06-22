DECKER, James A.

DECKER - James A. Age 84, of Batavia, died June 21st peacefully at his home. Mr. Decker was a former member of Randall Baptist Church in Williamsville. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Decker of Batavia; son Paul (Dondra) Decker of Williamsville; grandchildren James (Natalie) Decker, Grace (fiance Joe Santiso) Decker, Elizabeth and Joel Decker; great-grandson Eric Decker. Friends may call 7 to 9 PM on Friday, June 22, and 2 to 4 PM on Saturday, June 23, at the Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc. A 3:00 PM Funeral Service will take place on Sunday, June 24 at Batavia Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 5220 Clinton St. Rd, Batavia, NY 14020. Interment will take place at White Haven Memorial Park. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the Lima Christian School Scholarship Fund, 1574 Rochester St., Lima, NY 14485. For more information or to sign the online guest registry please visit http://www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com/ Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 W. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.