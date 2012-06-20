KWIATKOWSKI, William

KWIATKOWSKI - William June 19, 2012 of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of the late Stephania (nee Tomczak) Kwiatkowski; dearest father of Marge (Ray) Bova, John (Pat) and Paul Kwiatkowski; dear grandfather of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Marian Kwiatkowski, Honore (Walter) Bujalski, late Bronislaus, late Stanley and the late Irene Zielinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). A Funeral Service will be held Friday 11 AM in Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Rd. (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Kwiatkowski was a veteran of WWII and a member of Adam Plewacki Post #799. William's family would like to offer a Special Thank You to Hospice Team 5 especially to Leslie, RN and Lynn, CNA for their compassionate care given to their father. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com