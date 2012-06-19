KEMSLEY, Ronald Paul

KEMSLEY - Ronald Paul June 18, 2012, of Grand Island, husband of the late Ida L. Kemsley; devoted father of Debbie (Bernard) Ferroni, Mark Kemsley, Sharon (Frank) D'Agostino, Roy (Kimberley) Kemsley, David (Dana) Kemsley, Laurie (Ray) Szczepanowski, Amy (William) Price and the late Donna (survived by husband Gary) Kozakiewicz; devoted grandmother of Eric Kozakiewicz, Amanda (Eric) Richardson, Katherine Ferroni, Mark (Kristin) and Michael (Katie) Pawlak, Jenna and Matthew D'Agostino, Paul Kemsley, Kimberly Cappola, Marissa and Debbie Szczepanowski, Felicia and Mason Price; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; brother of Robert (late Eva) and Jared (Martha) Kemsley. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand island. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 AM at St. Martin-In-The-Fields Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.