AROUND THE NATION

President enjoys golf before trip to G-20

CHICAGO (AP) -- On Father's Day, President Obama enjoyed a golf getaway.

The president spent a sunny late morning here doing something that lots of dads enjoy -- playing a round a golf.

He played at the Beverly Country Club with two longtime friends, Martin Nesbitt and Eric Whitaker, plus Obama's trip director and frequent golf partner, Marvin Nicholson.

Obama's relaxed outing came hours before he was set to fly to Los Cabos, Mexico, for a Group of 20 summit dominated by Europe's financial crisis and the growing global economic anxiety.

The president spent much of the weekend here with first lady Michelle Obama; their daughters, Malia and Sasha; and his mother-in-law, Marian Robinson.

They attended the wedding Saturday of White House adviser Valerie Jarrett's daughter in the same neighborhood the Obamas call home.

***

Woman at burn center after fireplace ignites

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- Fire officials say an Alexandria woman was burned over 80 percent of her body by a flash fire that ignited when she was trying to light a recreational outdoor fireplace.

The 53-year-old woman was taken to the burn center in Washington Hospital Center. She suffered second- and third-degree burns.

The Alexandria Fire Department says the fire started when an accumulation of vapors near the fuel source ignited.