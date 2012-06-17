BURNS, Elizabeth "Bubbles"

June 9, 2012, dearest wife of the late Roland; beloved mother of Sandra (Charles) McCarthy, Roland, Jr. (Terry) Burns and the late Bonny, Connie and Robert; cherished grandmother of Genevieve (Lisa) Holody, Paul Rosato, William Holody, Rebecca (Clint) Garner, Ronald Weiss, Roland III and Matthew Burns; great-grandmother of Reanna, Elliot, Clair, Devon, Zak and Sebastian; sister to the late Anna (Walter) Bialasik, Margaret (Harry) Olsen and Edwin (Dorothy) Sugg; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends who will be celebrating Betty's life on Sunday, June 24 at 2 PM.