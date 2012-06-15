Mobile homes get notices of condemnation

Condemnation notices were posted on about 130 mobile homes at Sabre Park this week, and the town is moving toward demolition.

Owned by Sabre Park Associates LLC, the trailer park at 1705 Factory Outlet Blvd. has been in receivership since last summer as the result of foreclosure proceedings on its $6 million mortgage.

It is now being handled by a mobile home park management company. Of the 286 properties, only about 70 remain occupied, officials said.

Building Inspector Chuck Haseley said that many of the vacated mobile homes have been ransacked for items such as copper piping and are in violation of state and local building codes, since they cannot provide the necessities of life. He said 139 properties were inspected Tuesday.

Thursday night, several of the homes appeared to be abandoned and were found to have open windows and doors.

Councilman Danny W. Sklarski raised the issue during a work session Thursday as a matter of safety for the remaining residents. Sklarski wants the Town Board to have the town attorney and engineer to review the situation and begin demolition proceedings. He said he would have a resolution prepared for the June 19 meeting.

"Safety of the residents is the No. 1 priority" for the board, Sklarski said, urging his colleagues to go through the park to see the situation for themselves.

Although he agreed with Sklarski that the board needed to have a plan in place, Supervisor Steven C. Richards said that there was a need for due process.

The town cannot just "take someone's home and crush it," he said.

Haseley noted that many residents have moved out and left the homes in the park because they are too old to move. Older homes need to meet current building standards before being moved to another park, he said. In other cases, moving costs exceed the value of the home.

The nearby Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls has offered to buy Sabre Park, but it's not expected to use the land for mobile homes. Sklarski said the board has not been shown any mall expansion plans.

