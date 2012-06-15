CUPCAKE TRUCK: First Niagara Bank, in celebration of its growing Buffalo family, will travel the streets of downtown to distribute cupcakes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The truck will make four stops: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Canalside; noon to 12:35 p.m., Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Elmwood and Bryant Street; and 1:45 to 3 p.m., Delaware Park on the Ring Road. This event is part of First Niagara's Random Acts of Fun initiative, meant to introduce the bank to communities where it acquired HSBC Bank branches earlier this month.

VA OUTREACH EVENT: Veterans can learn about Veterans Affairs health care and other veterans benefits at an outreach event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the VA community-based outpatient clinic at 227 Ridge Road, Lackawanna. Veterans should bring a copy of their discharge papers and financial information from 2011 for accurate benefits counseling. For information, call 862-8753 or visit www.buffalo.va.gov or www.facebook.com/VAWestern NY.

MEANDER IN THE WOODS: The Friends of Reinstein Nature Preserve invites the public to Meander in the Woods from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. The event will raise funds to support environmental education programs at the preserve. Featured is an appetizer trail, barbecue dinner catered by Famous Dave's, the bluegrass music of the Pointless Brothers and a basket auction. Tickets are $30, in advance and are available at the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, or by calling 683-5959.

RAPTORS EVENT: Hawk Creek will host a raptors program from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 655 Luther Road in East Aurora. Children will earn a free gift after going on an adventure through the center retrieving collable raptors cards featuring Hawk Creek's animals. Event parking is free. Tickets are $10, adults; $9, veterans and seniors; $8, children and $26 for a family pass.

FATHER'S DAY CAR SHOW: The annual Father's Day Car Show at Darien Lake will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with award ceremonies at 3 p.m. each day. Vehicles can be registered at the campground gate between 8:30 and 11 a.m. both days. The $25 registration fee includes all-day admission to the theme park and Splash Town water park for the driver and a guest. For information, call (585) 599-4641.