LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

> AMHERST

Repaving will affect traffic on Millersport Highway

A section of Millersport Highway between the Lockport Expressway (Interstate 990) and Transit Road will be repaved starting Tuesday.

The road will be reduced to one lane northbound and southbound between the expressway and Transit from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work is expected to last four days but is weather-sensitive and may be delayed for inclement weather.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver's license.

-----

> EDUCATION

70 electronic tablets donated to charter school by Samsung

The Health Sciences Charter School has received 70 electronic tablets, worth $50,000, donated by Samsung.

The donation enables the school to be part of the Verizon Innovative Learning School program, which trains educators to integrate technology into the classroom. The school will also receive a grant of nearly $50,000 from the Verizon Foundation to help offset the expenses of teachers when they attend online and on-site training during the year.

-----

> COMMUNITY

BUILD Buffalo convention to focus on health care

"Health, Access to Health Care and Other Equitable Social Issues" is the theme of BUILD Buffalo's 18th annual convention Friday and Saturday in the Friends Inc. Center, 118 E. Utica St.

The first day of the convention will run from 9 a.m. to noon and includes a brainstorming session and a workshop conducted by local medical professionals. Yvonne Ansari, president of Community Health Center of Buffalo, and Dr. Kunle Odunsi will speak. Also, there will be an evening reception and awards program at a cost of $20.

Activities on the second day include a keynote address by the Rev. George Franklin Nicholas of Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church.

Registration includes breakfast and lunch on both days. The cost is $20 per person; $50 for a family of five; and $100 for groups of more than five.

For more information, contact Charley H. Fisher III at 650-8889.

-----

> BUFFALO

City police plan auction of unclaimed property

More than 200 lots of unclaimed personal property now in Buffalo police custody will be auctioned off at 10 a.m. Saturday by auctioneer Cash Cunningham at Buffalo Police Headquarters, 74 Franklin St.

Up for sale will be jewelry, tools and electronics.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and successful bidders will be required to pay for their items in full the day of the auction in cash or check, plus a 10 percent buyer's premium payment to the auctioneer.

"All auctions are interesting, this one especially because of the variety of unclaimed personal property that we will be auctioning," Cunningham said. "You can get anything from a flat-screen television to jewelry, all in one sale."

Information and pictures of the unclaimed personal property for auction can be found at www.cashauction.com.