RUSHNOV, Dolly "Danica" (Kocic)

May 21, 2012. Beloved wife of the late Adam; loving sister of Daniel (late Vera), Mildred (Kenneth) Messerly and the late Lillian (Michael) Gjurich, Michael (Mary) and Stanley (Anne); loving aunt, godmother and friend to many. Visitation at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, corner of Weber and Abbott Rds., Tuesday, May 29, 2012 from 10-11 AM, with a Funeral Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Stephen Church or charity of your choice. Arrangements THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC.