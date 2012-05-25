Violently provocative

The Subversive Theatre Collective is teaming up with the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts on a production of William Mastrosimone's provocative play "Bang Bang You're Dead," opening Wednesday in the Manny Fried Playhouse (255 Great Arrow Ave.).

The play, written in 1999 as a response to a spate of shootings in American high schools, is a fictionalized account of a disturbed teen who carries out a horrific attack on his classmates. Its cast features academy students Tamia Horton, Cierra Cappas, Erin Crowell, Daijah Dabney, Lisette DeJesus, Magdalena Diaz, Perris Fortson, Pandora Kew, Randi Langdon, Travis LeFevre, Dana Mingo, Miracle Rodriguez, Brianna Simmons, Kajana Stover and Diamond Turner. Kelly Beuth directs.

"It has been almost a decade and a half since Columbine. The escalation of violence continues all around us," Beuth wrote in a release. "Incidences of school shootings have become commonplace in a world desensitized to guns and warfare. When does it stop? The burden falls to the youth of today to stand up and change the global paradigm of thinking."

Tickets to the play, which runs through June 9, are $20, or $15 for students and seniors. More information is available at www.subversivetheatre.org or by calling 408-0499.

-- Colin Dabkowski