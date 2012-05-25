Quick picks From the Gusto staff

> FOODIE FIND:

Greek Fest

Greek grilled meats, salads, desserts, wines, music, dancing and more starting next Friday through June 3 in Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation (146 West Utica St.). Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight next Friday and June 2; noon to 9 p.m. June 3. Admission is $2; free for under 12. Call 882-9485 or visit www.buffalogreekfest.org.

> THIS WEEK'S LIST:

We remember Robin Gibb, who died earlier this week, for his distictive vocals in the Bee Gees. But he was also a hugely prolific songwriter, penning more than 450 songs with his famous brothers, other songwriters and on his own. Here are 10 of our favorites:

"How Can You Mend a Broken Heart"

"How Deep is Your Love"

"I Started a Joke"

"Jive Talkin' "

"Lonely Days""More Than A Woman"

"Stayin' Alive"

"To Love Somebody"

"Words""You Should Be Dancing"