Quick picks From the Gusto staff
> FOODIE FIND:
Greek Fest
Greek grilled meats, salads, desserts, wines, music, dancing and more starting next Friday through June 3 in Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation (146 West Utica St.). Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight next Friday and June 2; noon to 9 p.m. June 3. Admission is $2; free for under 12. Call 882-9485 or visit www.buffalogreekfest.org.
> THIS WEEK'S LIST:
We remember Robin Gibb, who died earlier this week, for his distictive vocals in the Bee Gees. But he was also a hugely prolific songwriter, penning more than 450 songs with his famous brothers, other songwriters and on his own. Here are 10 of our favorites:
"How Can You Mend a Broken Heart"
"How Deep is Your Love"
"I Started a Joke"
"Jive Talkin' "
"Lonely Days""More Than A Woman"
"Stayin' Alive"
"To Love Somebody"
"Words""You Should Be Dancing"
Share this article