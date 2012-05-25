Lockport scores a double victory Boys and girls teams take NFL track titles

The Lockport boys and girls captured first place in the Niagara Frontier League Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

Winning on the strength of their distance and field events, the Lockport boys scored 193 points. Grand Island (76) finished second, followed by Kemore East (65), Kenmore West (53) and Niagara Falls (49). Meanwhile, the girls dominated the field events in scoring 169 to beat Grand Island (87), Niagara Falls (75) and Kenmore West (71.).

The meet's individual star was Niagara Falls' Brandon Joyce, who took first in the long jump (21-11.0), triple jump (43-0.5) and high jump (6-8.0). North Tonawanda senior Nicole Kaczor won the 100-meter (16.7) and 400-meter hurdles (1:07.9).

> Christian Central beats Canisius

Christian Central Academy, playing in Georgetown Cup playoffs for the first time, scored a major victory for its young baseball program by shutting out Canisius, 1-0.

"It's our second season in Monsignor Martin so this is a big deal for us," said Christian Central assistant coach Tom Ranallo.

Jack Ranallo, who went 1 for 2 in the game, hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning for the game's lone run. The Crusaders had scoring opportunities in the second and third innings but failed to produce runs. Canisius went down in order in the sixth and seventh innings to end the game.

Meanwhile, Niagara Falls continued its run of good play with a 6-3 win over Williamsville North in the Class AA quarterfinals.

The Falls' Andrew DeWitt struck out 14 in a complete-game effort. Ted Wilson was the winning pitcher for Lancaster, which won its Class AA quarterfinal contest against Frontier, 7-3.

Dave Crowley finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles, as Orchard Park won its Class AA quarterfinal matchup over Lockport, 12-3.

In another Class AA quarterfinal game, Mark Armstrong went six innings and yielded just one hit while fanning 11 and Bobby Florio had three hits in Clarence's 13-2 triumph over Niagara-Wheatfield.

Thaddeus Johnson broke the New York State high school hits record in dramatic fashion, launching a solo home run in the first inning of Frewsburg's 17-5 victory over Holland.

Johnson eclipsed the previous mark of 188 hits (Adam Cutspec, Fort Plain, 2004-08) and currently sits at 191 after the Bears' Class C quarterfinal win.

Portville's Ryan Marcellin fired a one-hitter, while Zach Pilger produced two hits and scored a pair of runs in a 7-4 victory over Cassadaga Valley in the Class C quarters.

> Lancaster gets one back

It was sweet revenge for Lancaster's lacrosse team, which defeated Clarence, 14-12, in a Class A semifinal matchup.

The Red Devils won their regular season finale against the Redskins, who led 10-6 with 15 minutes remaining in the contest before Clarence rallied. The Red Devils tied the game at 12 but the Redskins' Grace Gabriel, who finished with four goals, scored the winner to tuck the game away.

In another Class A semifinal, Frontier's Joelle Kaczmarek scored five goals and Taylor Izzo tossed in three along with two assists for the Falcons, who defeated Orchard Park, 14-7. In Class B, Williamsville North got past West Seneca West, 19-10, as Emily Koessler scored six goals.

Hamburg's Amanda Obenshain scored six goals and added four assists, while Jill Forde scored four goals in the Bulldogs' 14-6 Class B semifinal victory over Williamsville South.

Meanwhile, Alana Rockoff's four goals and Sarah O'Brien's two propelled Amherst to a 9-4 win over East Aurora in Class C semifinal play.

> Fitzgerald has big day

Lew-Port's Ryleigh Fitzgerald, who will attend the University at Buffalo next fall, went 4 for 5 with a homer as the fifth-seeded Lancers knocked off top-seeded Cheektowaga, 8-5, in the Class A-2 semis.