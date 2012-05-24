NCCC's title dream dashed

Joliet (Ill.) Junior College ended Niagara County Community College's run in the NJCAA Division III World Series by rallying in the 10th inning to secure a 6-5 victory over the Thunderwolves on Wednesday night.

Joliet, who captured its third World Series title, scored two runs in the 10th with the winner coming off a sacrifice fly by Luke Andrade.

The Thunderwolves led 5-4 going into the last half of the 10th after Jake Meehan scored on an error. But after Joliet's Cole Judy singled to left, Dakota Brown drove him home with a triple to left and Andrade hit a sacrifice fly to deep right that scored Brown.

Niagara went 4-2 in the double-elimination tournament.

Meanwhile, Kent State made the University at Buffalo's first game in the Mid-American Conference Tournament one to forget.

The No. 8 seed Bulls managed only three hits for the game and allowed five runs in the eighth inning in their 9-0 loss to the top-seeded Golden Flashes in Avon, Ohio.

Michael Scarcello (Bishop Timon-St. Jude) went 2 for 2 and Jason Kanzler was 1 for 4, but Kent State put the game away with a five-run eighth. The Bulls play No. 4 seed Ohio at 12:30 p.m. today.

Canisius, playing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament for the sixth consecutive season, opens play at 7 p.m. tonight against No. 3 seed Fairfield (27-26).

The Golden Griffins (31-25) earned the No. 2 seed in this week's four-team, double-elimination tournament.

Elsewhere, Zach Lauricella (Clarence) drove in a pair of runs to help No. 2 seed St. John's (34-21) to a 12-2 win over No. 7 Notre Dame (29-26) in the Red Storm's first game in the Big East Tournament in Clearwater, Fla.