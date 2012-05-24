Medical office project site work starts

Krog Corp. has begun site work on the proposed $30 million medical office building on Route 20A in Orchard Park.

The Town Board approved the excavation permit last week, and if the developer satisfies several requirements of the town engineer and the Planning Department, the Planning Board will take up the issue again at its June 6 meeting, Councilman Eugene L. Majchrzak said Wednesday night.

If the Planning Board is satisfied with the plans, a permit for the building's foundation will be issued, Majchrzak said. It is important to a major tenant of the project that work get started promptly, he added.

"If things didn't move forward, they might have had to abandon the project," Majchrzak said.

A major holdup to the project has been the alignment of the driveway. Developers wanted it to be built near First Baptist Church of Orchard Park, and the town was waiting for the state Department of Transportation to review the proposals and the traffic study.

The DOT said aligning the driveway opposite South Taylor Road is the more desirable choice, because it would optimize the flow of cars from the left-turn lanes on Big Tree Road.

The DOT also said in a letter to the town that a traffic signal at the driveway will not be approved until conditions warrant it. If it is warranted, the developer would be responsible for designing and installing the signal. The state would maintain the signal for an annual fee.

Majchrzak said that once the permit for the foundation is approved, the developer can complete the design for the entrance because the various aspects of construction can be separated.

"We can at least show their client some progress," he said.

